Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY): How It Has Performed & Trended

In the last trading session, 0.14 million shares of the Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY) were traded, and its beta was 0.96. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.20, and it changed around $0.0 or -1.37% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.32M. LTRY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.30, offering almost -550.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.08, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 60.0% since then. We note from Lottery.com Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 883.68K.

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY) trade information

Instantly LTRY has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.37% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2280 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.28%. The company’s shares are currently up 10.54% year-to-date, but still down -6.20% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY) is 57.34% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.55 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.33 day(s).

Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 138.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $44.28 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Lottery.com Inc. to make $46.08 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022.

LTRY Dividends

Lottery.com Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 16.

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 55.66% of Lottery.com Inc. shares, and 7.30% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 16.47%. Lottery.com Inc. stock is held by 36 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 2.54% of the shares, which is about 1.29 million shares worth $0.25 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 1.00% or 0.51 million shares worth $99331.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.82 million shares worth $0.16 million, making up 1.61% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.46 million shares worth around $89102.0, which represents about 0.90% of the total shares outstanding.