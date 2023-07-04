Home  »  Technologies   »  Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR): It Is A Sto...

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In the last trading session, 0.1 million shares of the Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) were traded, and its beta was 1.00. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.16, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.38% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.20M. YVR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $0.56, offering almost -250.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.13, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 18.75% since then. We note from Liquid Media Group Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.98 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.65 million.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) trade information

Instantly YVR has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.38% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.1650 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.03%. The company’s shares are currently down -9.15% year-to-date, but still down -0.19% over the last five days. On the other hand, Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) is 5.61% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.44 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.73 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 99.27% from its current value. Analyst projections state that YVR is forecast to be at a low of $22.00 and a high of $22.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -13650.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -13650.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 5.80%.

YVR Dividends

Liquid Media Group Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 04 and July 13.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.11% of Liquid Media Group Ltd. shares, and 0.75% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.89%. Liquid Media Group Ltd. stock is held by 11 institutions, with UBS Group AG being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.17% of the shares, which is about 33158.0 shares worth $4642.0.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with 0.16% or 30249.0 shares worth $4234.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 14232.0 shares worth $3280.0, making up 0.07% of all outstanding shares.

