Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) Is Something To Consider Today.

In the last trading session, 0.34 million shares of the Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG) were traded, and its beta was 2.07. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.92, and it changed around -$0.05 or -0.72% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $831.37M. LWLG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.43, offering almost -79.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.88, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 43.93% since then. We note from Lightwave Logic Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 860.03K.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG) trade information

Instantly LWLG has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.72% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.49 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.61%. The company’s shares are currently up 60.56% year-to-date, but still up 2.67% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG) is -6.23% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 22.16 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 16.39 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.71, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -155.35% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LWLG is forecast to be at a low of $2.71 and a high of $2.71. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 60.84% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 60.84% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -13.70%.

LWLG Dividends

Lightwave Logic Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.38% of Lightwave Logic Inc. shares, and 23.30% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 24.62%. Lightwave Logic Inc. stock is held by 157 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 6.09% of the shares, which is about 6.97 million shares worth $36.46 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 5.65% or 6.46 million shares worth $33.8 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 3.3 million shares worth $14.22 million, making up 3.06% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 2.47 million shares worth around $14.58 million, which represents about 2.29% of the total shares outstanding.