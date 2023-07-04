LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 50342.0 shares of the LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) were traded, and its beta was 0.37. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.21, and it changed around $0.03 or 2.55% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $140.55M. LITB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.88, offering almost -55.37% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.73, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 39.67% since then. We note from LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 70.16K.

LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) trade information

Instantly LITB has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.55% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.3300 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.02%. The company’s shares are currently down -1.62% year-to-date, but still down -0.81% over the last five days. On the other hand, LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) is -11.67% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 36120.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.47 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 59.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LITB is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $3.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -147.93% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -147.93% from its current level to reach the projected low.

LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (LITB) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 9.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $78.49 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. to make $77.08 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2017. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $65.65 million and $64.36 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 19.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 19.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -29.20%. LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by -531.60% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 45.00% per year for the next five years.

LITB Dividends

LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:LITB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.95% of LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. shares, and 7.56% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.40%. LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. stock is held by 9 institutions, with IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 4.76% of the shares, which is about 5.39 million shares worth $8.68 million.

TB Alternative Assets Ltd., with 1.82% or 2.06 million shares worth $3.31 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.