Let’s Talk About Wall Street’s Projection For Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRB).

In the last trading session, 77166.0 shares of the Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB) were traded, and its beta was -0.03. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.60, and it changed around $0.6 or 20.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $25.85M. NTRB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.98, offering almost -93.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.92, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 46.67% since then. We note from Nutriband Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 18.10K.

Nutriband Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended NTRB as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Nutriband Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB) trade information

Instantly NTRB has showed a green trend with a performance of 20.00% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.68 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.17%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.13% year-to-date, but still up 76.90% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB) is 30.91% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 80.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NTRB is forecast to be at a low of $18.00 and a high of $18.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -400.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -400.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Nutriband Inc. (NTRB) estimates and forecasts

Nutriband Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -2.17 percent over the past six months and at a 56.60% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.60%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 56.20%, up from the previous year.

1 analysts expect Nutriband Inc. to make $490k in revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $478k and $456k respectively. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 7.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -2.10%.

NTRB Dividends

Nutriband Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 35.30% of Nutriband Inc. shares, and 2.31% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.58%. Nutriband Inc. stock is held by 15 institutions, with Geode Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.76% of the shares, which is about 59464.0 shares worth $0.2 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 0.74% or 57716.0 shares worth $0.19 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 35333.0 shares worth $0.14 million, making up 0.56% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 35226.0 shares worth around $0.13 million, which represents about 0.55% of the total shares outstanding.