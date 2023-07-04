Let’s Talk About Wall Street’s Projection For ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ECX).

In the last trading session, 0.24 million shares of the ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX) were traded, and its beta was 0.37. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.69, and it changed around -$1.27 or -18.25% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.86B. ECX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.32, offering almost -98.95% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.02, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 46.92% since then. We note from ECARX Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 162.70K.

ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX) trade information

Instantly ECX has showed a red trend with a performance of -18.25% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -28.79% year-to-date, but still down -26.49% over the last five days. On the other hand, ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX) is -26.77% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.24 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.34 day(s).

ECARX Holdings Inc. (ECX) estimates and forecasts

ECARX Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -14.69 percent over the past six months and at a 74.78% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 18.80%.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $130.78 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect ECARX Holdings Inc. to make $160.36 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023.

ECX Dividends

ECARX Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of ECARX Holdings Inc. shares, and 0.32% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.32%. ECARX Holdings Inc. stock is held by 17 institutions, with Altshuler Shaham Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.21% of the shares, which is about 0.6 million shares worth $3.5 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.03% or 72806.0 shares worth $0.43 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 36264.0 shares worth $0.15 million, making up 0.01% of all outstanding shares.