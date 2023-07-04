Let’s Talk About How Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) Stock Is Doing.

In the last trading session, 0.22 million shares of the Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) were traded, and its beta was 2.07. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.15, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.82% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.81M. NEPT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.74, offering almost -2393.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.11, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 26.67% since then. We note from Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.85 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 488.24K.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended NEPT as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.33 for the current quarter.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) trade information

Instantly NEPT has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.82% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.1648 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.98%. The company’s shares are currently down -52.97% year-to-date, but still down -7.26% over the last five days. On the other hand, Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) is -16.51% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.11 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.22 day(s).

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 89.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 90.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -11.10%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $11.28 million in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 2.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -47.60%.

NEPT Dividends

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.77% of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. shares, and 32.65% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 36.19%. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. stock is held by 33 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 2.26% of the shares, which is about 0.54 million shares worth $0.29 million.

Sabby Management, LLC, with 1.67% or 0.4 million shares worth $0.22 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2023. The former held 47284.0 shares worth $34479.0, making up 0.39% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF held roughly 8966.0 shares worth around $4841.0, which represents about 0.07% of the total shares outstanding.