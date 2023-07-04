Let’s Talk About How Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) Stock Is Doing.

In the last trading session, 0.11 million shares of the Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) were traded, and its beta was 0.45. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.22, and it changed around $0.09 or 2.88% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $77.30M. LPTX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.60, offering almost -477.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.70, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 16.15% since then. We note from Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 130.05K.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended LPTX as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Leap Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.89 for the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) trade information

Instantly LPTX has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.88% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.60 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.56%. The company’s shares are currently down -28.44% year-to-date, but still up 1.58% over the last five days. On the other hand, Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) is -65.50% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.04 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.28 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.40, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 86.8% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LPTX is forecast to be at a low of $17.00 and a high of $30.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -831.68% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -427.95% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) estimates and forecasts

Leap Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -25.99 percent over the past six months and at a -33.33% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 40.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 43.80% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 36.00%. Leap Therapeutics Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -2.00% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -2.49% per year for the next five years.

LPTX Dividends

Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX)’s Major holders

Perceptive Advisors Llc, with 0.56% or 0.67 million shares worth $2.29 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.