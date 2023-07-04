Let’s Get Started On The Eve Holding Inc. (NYSE: EVEX) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 63467.0 shares of the Eve Holding Inc. (NYSE:EVEX) were traded, and its beta was 0.72. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.40, and it changed around -$0.08 or -0.76% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.81B. EVEX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.34, offering almost -28.27% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.10, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 50.96% since then. We note from Eve Holding Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 84.30K.

Eve Holding Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended EVEX as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Eve Holding Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.12 for the current quarter.

Eve Holding Inc. (NYSE:EVEX) trade information

Instantly EVEX has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.76% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.05 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.88%. The company’s shares are currently up 44.44% year-to-date, but still up 1.17% over the last five days. On the other hand, Eve Holding Inc. (NYSE:EVEX) is 34.19% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 85630.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.39 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.80, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -6.12% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EVEX is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $12.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -20.19% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 32.69% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Eve Holding Inc. (EVEX) estimates and forecasts

Eve Holding Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 39.78 percent over the past six months and at a -91.67% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 7.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -140.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 7.10% in the next quarter.

EVEX Dividends

Eve Holding Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Eve Holding Inc. (NYSE:EVEX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 89.82% of Eve Holding Inc. shares, and 1.39% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 13.62%. Eve Holding Inc. stock is held by 19 institutions, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.06% of the shares, which is about 0.16 million shares worth $1.19 million.

Wellspring Financial Advisors, LLC, with 0.03% or 85689.0 shares worth $0.62 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.