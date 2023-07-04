Let’s Discuss The Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HARP) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 0.26 million shares of the Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) were traded, and its beta was 1.53. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.75, and it changed around $0.04 or 5.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $26.61M. HARP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.35, offering almost -346.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.54, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 28.0% since then. We note from Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 193.51K.

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended HARP as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $ARP for the current quarter.

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) trade information

Instantly HARP has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.14% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.7850 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.46%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.87% year-to-date, but still up 18.59% over the last five days. On the other hand, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) is 9.01% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.43 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.49 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 85.93% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HARP is forecast to be at a low of $1.50 and a high of $8.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -966.67% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -100.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP) estimates and forecasts

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 8.20 percent over the past six months and at a 45.59% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -23.70%.

HARP Dividends

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.04% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 57.80% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 58.41%. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 68 institutions, with BioImpact Capital LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 9.96% of the shares, which is about 3.2 million shares worth $2.38 million.

New Leaf Venture Partners, L.L.C., with 9.83% or 3.16 million shares worth $2.35 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.69 million shares worth $0.5 million, making up 1.85% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove held roughly 0.45 million shares worth around $0.48 million, which represents about 1.19% of the total shares outstanding.