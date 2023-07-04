Home  »  Technologies   »  Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE: LANV) Could S...

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE: LANV) Could See A Rise In Prices Shortly.

In the last trading session, 67401.0 shares of the Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV) were traded, and its beta was -0.02. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.68, and it changed around -$0.14 or -2.90% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $691.05M. LANV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.81, offering almost -387.39% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.19, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.47% since then. We note from Lanvin Group Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 236.33K.

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended LANV as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Lanvin Group Holdings Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV) trade information

Instantly LANV has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.90% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.98 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 21.74%. The company’s shares are currently down -48.68% year-to-date, but still down -18.32% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV) is -9.30% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.14 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.51 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.47, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 14.44% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LANV is forecast to be at a low of $5.47 and a high of $5.47. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -16.88% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -16.88% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (LANV) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 15.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $535.64 million in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 15.90%.

LANV Dividends

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.93% of Lanvin Group Holdings Limited shares, and 78.07% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 83.88%. Lanvin Group Holdings Limited stock is held by 15 institutions, with Fosun International Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 64.94% of the shares, which is about 85.05 million shares worth $458.44 million.

Natixis, with 6.05% or 7.92 million shares worth $42.69 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

