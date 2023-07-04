Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ: PIK): Today’s Most Interesting Shares

In the last trading session, 97631.0 shares of the Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK) were traded, and its beta was 3.85. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.76, and it changed around -$0.04 or -4.79% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.19M. PIK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.58, offering almost -371.05% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.53, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.26% since then. We note from Kidpik Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.68 million.

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK) trade information

Instantly PIK has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.79% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.2700 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 40.16%. The company’s shares are currently up 8.93% year-to-date, but still down -38.21% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK) is 36.91% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 60510.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.67 day(s).

Kidpik Corp. (PIK) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 16.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.5 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Kidpik Corp. to make $4.8 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.77 million and $3.63 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 19.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 32.10%.

PIK Dividends

Kidpik Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 86.36% of Kidpik Corp. shares, and 1.08% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.89%. Kidpik Corp. stock is held by 9 institutions, with Geode Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.26% of the shares, which is about 20272.0 shares worth $13176.0.

UBS Group AG, with 0.14% or 10383.0 shares worth $6748.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 17334.0 shares worth $14094.0, making up 0.23% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 2938.0 shares worth around $2388.0, which represents about 0.04% of the total shares outstanding.