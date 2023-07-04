Home  »  Technologies   »  Iveda Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: IVDA): Would You Buy...

Iveda Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: IVDA): Would You Buy Today?

In the last trading session, 55827.0 shares of the Iveda Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDA) were traded, and its beta was -3.01. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.10, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.92% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $17.37M. IVDA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.91, offering almost -164.55% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.47, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 57.27% since then. We note from Iveda Solutions Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 235.22K.

Iveda Solutions Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended IVDA as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Iveda Solutions Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Iveda Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDA) trade information

Instantly IVDA has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.92% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.1500 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.35%. The company’s shares are currently up 98.20% year-to-date, but still down -1.79% over the last five days. On the other hand, Iveda Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDA) is -8.33% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.38 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.21 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 63.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IVDA is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $3.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -172.73% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -172.73% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Iveda Solutions Inc. (IVDA) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.47 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Iveda Solutions Inc. to make $2.12 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 31.10%.

IVDA Dividends

Iveda Solutions Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Iveda Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.72% of Iveda Solutions Inc. shares, and 4.98% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.34%. Iveda Solutions Inc. stock is held by 15 institutions, with Heritage Wealth Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 1.32% of the shares, which is about 0.21 million shares worth $0.12 million.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc., with 0.78% or 0.12 million shares worth $0.17 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

