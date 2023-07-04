Home  »  Company   »  It’s Easy To Bet On Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ: FA...

It’s Easy To Bet On Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ: FARM) For Economic Progress Over The Impending Months

In the last trading session, 0.16 million shares of the Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) were traded, and its beta was 1.67. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.05, and it changed around $0.28 or 10.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $62.16M. FARM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.83, offering almost -123.93% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.75, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 42.62% since then. We note from Farmer Bros. Co.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.05 million.

Farmer Bros. Co. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended FARM as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Farmer Bros. Co. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.6 for the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) trade information

Instantly FARM has showed a green trend with a performance of 10.11% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.10 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.61%. The company’s shares are currently down -33.84% year-to-date, but still up 10.51% over the last five days. On the other hand, Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) is 68.51% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.02 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.19 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 49.17% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FARM is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $6.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -96.72% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -96.72% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Farmer Bros. Co. (FARM) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $121.2 million in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -1.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -21.70%. Farmer Bros. Co. earnings are expected to increase by 62.70% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 30.00% per year for the next five years.

FARM Dividends

Farmer Bros. Co.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 23.42% of Farmer Bros. Co. shares, and 62.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 81.19%. Farmer Bros. Co. stock is held by 56 institutions, with 22NW, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 9.73% of the shares, which is about 1.96 million shares worth $7.55 million.

JCP Investment Management, LLC, with 4.94% or 0.99 million shares worth $3.83 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Gamco Small Company Value Port and Tocqueville Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.66 million shares worth $3.02 million, making up 3.28% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Tocqueville Fund held roughly 0.55 million shares worth around $2.68 million, which represents about 2.76% of the total shares outstanding.

RECENT NEWS

On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@marketingsentinel.com
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.