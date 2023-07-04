It’s Easy To Bet On Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ: FARM) For Economic Progress Over The Impending Months

In the last trading session, 0.16 million shares of the Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) were traded, and its beta was 1.67. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.05, and it changed around $0.28 or 10.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $62.16M. FARM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.83, offering almost -123.93% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.75, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 42.62% since then. We note from Farmer Bros. Co.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.05 million.

Farmer Bros. Co. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended FARM as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Farmer Bros. Co. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.6 for the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) trade information

Instantly FARM has showed a green trend with a performance of 10.11% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.10 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.61%. The company’s shares are currently down -33.84% year-to-date, but still up 10.51% over the last five days. On the other hand, Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) is 68.51% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.02 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.19 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 49.17% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FARM is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $6.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -96.72% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -96.72% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Farmer Bros. Co. (FARM) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $121.2 million in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -1.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -21.70%. Farmer Bros. Co. earnings are expected to increase by 62.70% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 30.00% per year for the next five years.

FARM Dividends

Farmer Bros. Co.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 23.42% of Farmer Bros. Co. shares, and 62.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 81.19%. Farmer Bros. Co. stock is held by 56 institutions, with 22NW, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 9.73% of the shares, which is about 1.96 million shares worth $7.55 million.

JCP Investment Management, LLC, with 4.94% or 0.99 million shares worth $3.83 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Gamco Small Company Value Port and Tocqueville Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.66 million shares worth $3.02 million, making up 3.28% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Tocqueville Fund held roughly 0.55 million shares worth around $2.68 million, which represents about 2.76% of the total shares outstanding.