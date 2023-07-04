It’s Easy To Bet On Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DYN) For Economic Progress Over The Impending Months

In the last trading session, 0.28 million shares of the Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) were traded, and its beta was 0.12. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.00, and it changed around -$0.25 or -2.22% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $654.28M. DYN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.63, offering almost -42.09% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.76, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 38.55% since then. We note from Dyne Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 547.51K.

Dyne Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended DYN as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Dyne Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.81 for the current quarter.

Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) trade information

Instantly DYN has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.22% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.52 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.51%. The company’s shares are currently down -5.09% year-to-date, but still up 8.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) is -14.00% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.94 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.63 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $29.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 62.39% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DYN is forecast to be at a low of $20.00 and a high of $47.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -327.27% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -81.82% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (DYN) estimates and forecasts

Dyne Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -3.51 percent over the past six months and at a 2.17% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.60%.

DYN Dividends

Dyne Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.67% of Dyne Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 97.51% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 99.17%. Dyne Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 178 institutions, with Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 16.95% of the shares, which is about 9.89 million shares worth $113.88 million.

MPM Asset Management, LLC, with 8.49% or 4.95 million shares worth $57.04 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 1.08 million shares worth $12.51 million, making up 1.85% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 0.7 million shares worth around $8.96 million, which represents about 1.19% of the total shares outstanding.