Is Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ: WAVE)â€™s Stock Ready To Increase In Value?

In the last trading session, 0.26 million shares of the Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE) were traded, and its beta was 0.41. Most recently the companyâ€™s share price was $2.62, and it changed around $0.12 or 4.80% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $19.63M. WAVE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.70, offering almost -155.73% off that amount. The share priceâ€™s 52-week low was $1.43, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 45.42% since then. We note from Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)â€™s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 184.78K.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE) trade information

Instantly WAVE has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.80% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.75 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stockâ€™s daily price by 4.73%. The companyâ€™s shares are currently down -11.98% year-to-date, but still up 42.39% over the last five days. On the other hand, Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE) is -17.87% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8880.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.36 day(s).

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (WAVE) estimates and forecasts

WAVE Dividends

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)â€™s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE)â€™s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.01% of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) shares, and 3.13% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.26%. Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) stock is held by 5 institutions, with AWM Investment Company, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 3.08% of the shares, which is about 0.17 million shares worth $0.48 million.

Morgan Stanley, with 0.10% or 5615.0 shares worth $15722.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 1986.0 shares worth $7115.0, making up 0.04% of all outstanding shares.