Is Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ: ARAV) Worth Your Money In 2023?

In the last trading session, 0.4 million shares of the Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) were traded, and its beta was 2.24. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.29, and it changed around $0.03 or 2.38% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $79.05M. ARAV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.46, offering almost -90.7% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.58, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 55.04% since then. We note from Aravive Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 254.51K.

Aravive Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ARAV as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Aravive Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.28 for the current quarter.

Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) trade information

Instantly ARAV has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.38% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.3700 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.84%. The company’s shares are currently down -2.27% year-to-date, but still down -3.73% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) is -26.70% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.24 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 20.35 day(s).

Aravive Inc. (ARAV) estimates and forecasts

Aravive Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 2.38 percent over the past six months and at a 23.81% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 54.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 49.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -78.10%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $320k in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Aravive Inc. to make $320k in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.61 million and $970k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -80.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -67.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 36.40%.

ARAV Dividends

Aravive Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 47.55% of Aravive Inc. shares, and 25.79% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 49.18%. Aravive Inc. stock is held by 39 institutions, with BVF Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 7.99% of the shares, which is about 4.78 million shares worth $9.57 million.

Artal Group S.A., with 7.64% or 4.57 million shares worth $9.15 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.26 million shares worth $0.34 million, making up 0.43% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.17 million shares worth around $0.22 million, which represents about 0.28% of the total shares outstanding.