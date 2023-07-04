Immix Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX) Receives Different Reactions From Analysts

In the last trading session, 0.14 million shares of the Immix Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX) were traded, and its beta was 0.27. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.95, and it changed around $0.26 or 9.67% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $39.12M. IMMX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.35, offering almost -13.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.68, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 76.95% since then. We note from Immix Biopharma Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 348.75K.

Immix Biopharma Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended IMMX as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Immix Biopharma Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.17 for the current quarter.

Immix Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX) trade information

Instantly IMMX has showed a green trend with a performance of 9.67% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.98 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.01%. The company’s shares are currently up 28.82% year-to-date, but still up 21.40% over the last five days. On the other hand, Immix Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX) is 48.24% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.18 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.42 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 73.18% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IMMX is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $14.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -374.58% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -171.19% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX) estimates and forecasts

IMMX Dividends

Immix Biopharma Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Immix Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 62.35% of Immix Biopharma Inc. shares, and 3.73% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.90%. Immix Biopharma Inc. stock is held by 18 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.70% of the shares, which is about 0.11 million shares worth $0.19 million.

UMB Bank NA/MO, with 0.66% or 99300.0 shares worth $0.18 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 55851.0 shares worth $0.12 million, making up 0.40% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 52378.0 shares worth around $0.12 million, which represents about 0.38% of the total shares outstanding.