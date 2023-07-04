If You’re An Adventuresome Investor, Then Take A Chance On Kaleyra Inc. (NYSE: KLR)

In the last trading session, 0.36 million shares of the Kaleyra Inc. (NYSE:KLR) were traded, and its beta was 1.80. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.65, and it changed around -$0.09 or -1.34% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $87.78M. KLR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.85, offering almost -63.16% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.57, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 76.39% since then. We note from Kaleyra Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.01 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 228.26K.

Kaleyra Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended KLR as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight.

Kaleyra Inc. (NYSE:KLR) trade information

Instantly KLR has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.34% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.89 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.48%. The company’s shares are currently up 151.62% year-to-date, but still up 67.93% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kaleyra Inc. (NYSE:KLR) is 157.75% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.46 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.97 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.38, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 46.28% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KLR is forecast to be at a low of $7.25 and a high of $17.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -163.16% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -9.02% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Kaleyra Inc. (KLR) estimates and forecasts

Kaleyra Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 180.77 percent over the past six months and at a -27.27% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 19.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -42.50%.

KLR Dividends

Kaleyra Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Kaleyra Inc. (NYSE:KLR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 30.74% of Kaleyra Inc. shares, and 21.83% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 31.52%. Kaleyra Inc. stock is held by 91 institutions, with Fortress Investment Group LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 4.25% of the shares, which is about 0.56 million shares worth $0.93 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 3.53% or 0.47 million shares worth $0.77 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 0.16 million shares worth $0.47 million, making up 1.19% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF held roughly 90226.0 shares worth around $0.27 million, which represents about 0.69% of the total shares outstanding.