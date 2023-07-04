If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: VQS) Is Worth Taking A Chance On.

In the last trading session, 0.15 million shares of the VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VQS) were traded, and its beta was -0.24. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.32, and it changed around -$0.01 or -2.88% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $14.37M. VQS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.56, offering almost -387.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.18, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 43.75% since then. We note from VIQ Solutions Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.85 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.70 million.

VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VQS) trade information

Instantly VQS has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.88% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3741 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.46%. The company’s shares are currently up 24.90% year-to-date, but still down -11.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VQS) is 31.26% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.43 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.11 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 81.71% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VQS is forecast to be at a low of $1.00 and a high of $3.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -837.5% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -212.5% from its current level to reach the projected low.

VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS) estimates and forecasts

VIQ Solutions Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 23.41 percent over the past six months and at a 7.14% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 18.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -18.20%.

VQS Dividends

VIQ Solutions Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VQS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 20.75% of VIQ Solutions Inc. shares, and 8.08% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.20%. VIQ Solutions Inc. stock is held by 11 institutions, with AWM Investment Company, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 4.93% of the shares, which is about 1.71 million shares worth $0.62 million.

Parallel Advisors, LLC, with 1.00% or 0.34 million shares worth $0.13 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.