If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DGHI) Is Worth Taking A Chance On.

In the last trading session, 58514.0 shares of the Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DGHI) were traded, and its beta was 4.74. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.86, and it changed around $0.06 or 3.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $62.44M. DGHI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.23, offering almost -19.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.31, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 83.33% since then. We note from Digihost Technology Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 82340.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 79.36K.

Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DGHI) trade information

Instantly DGHI has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.06% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.8950 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.85%. The company’s shares are currently up 415.28% year-to-date, but still up 10.42% over the last five days. On the other hand, Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DGHI) is 22.04% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.26 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.96 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.92, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 3.12% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DGHI is forecast to be at a low of $1.92 and a high of $1.92. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -3.23% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -3.23% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Digihost Technology Inc. (DGHI) estimates and forecasts

DGHI Dividends

Digihost Technology Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 14 and August 18.

Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DGHI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.65% of Digihost Technology Inc. shares, and 8.01% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.50%. Digihost Technology Inc. stock is held by 23 institutions, with Vident Investment Advisory, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.67% of the shares, which is about 0.19 million shares worth $0.32 million.

Jane Street Group, LLC, with 0.12% or 34705.0 shares worth $57610.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Valkyrie ETF Tr II-Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF and Viridi Cleaner Energy Crypto Mining & Semiconductor ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.16 million shares worth $56796.0, making up 0.55% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Viridi Cleaner Energy Crypto Mining & Semiconductor ETF held roughly 0.13 million shares worth around $74625.0, which represents about 0.44% of the total shares outstanding.