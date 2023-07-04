Hyperfine Inc. (NASDAQ: HYPR) – Analyst View Is Different Today

In the last trading session, 0.2 million shares of the Hyperfine Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR) were traded, and its beta was 0.53. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.10, and it changed around -$0.05 or -2.33% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $150.59M. HYPR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.68, offering almost -27.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.68, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 67.62% since then. We note from Hyperfine Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 232.96K.

Hyperfine Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended HYPR as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Hyperfine Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.16 for the current quarter.

Hyperfine Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR) trade information

Instantly HYPR has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.33% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.36 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.02%. The company’s shares are currently up 150.00% year-to-date, but still down -6.25% over the last five days. On the other hand, Hyperfine Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR) is 23.53% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.82 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.61 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.47, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 14.98% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HYPR is forecast to be at a low of $2.40 and a high of $2.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -19.05% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -14.29% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Hyperfine Inc. (HYPR) estimates and forecasts

Hyperfine Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 141.41 percent over the past six months and at a 33.65% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 51.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 15.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 79.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.8 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Hyperfine Inc. to make $3.2 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.53 million and $1.55 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 82.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 106.50%.

HYPR Dividends

Hyperfine Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Hyperfine Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.46% of Hyperfine Inc. shares, and 28.40% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 30.69%. Hyperfine Inc. stock is held by 45 institutions, with Fosun International Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 3.11% of the shares, which is about 1.74 million shares worth $3.78 million.

Avidity Partners Management, LP, with 2.68% or 1.5 million shares worth $3.26 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.57 million shares worth $1.23 million, making up 1.01% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.24 million shares worth around $0.52 million, which represents about 0.43% of the total shares outstanding.