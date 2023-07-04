How To Invest In Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SONM) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 70671.0 shares of the Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) were traded, and its beta was 2.71. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.17, and it changed around $0.02 or 1.70% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $47.50M. SONM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.30, offering almost -11.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.40, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 65.81% since then. We note from Sonim Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 332.91K.

Sonim Technologies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended SONM as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Sonim Technologies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) trade information

Instantly SONM has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.70% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.1800 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.85%. The company’s shares are currently up 175.33% year-to-date, but still up 1.70% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) is 13.55% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 18570.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.14 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 94.15% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SONM is forecast to be at a low of $20.00 and a high of $20.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1609.4% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1609.4% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sonim Technologies Inc. (SONM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 42.90%. Sonim Technologies Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 88.10% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 25.00% per year for the next five years.

SONM Dividends

Sonim Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 10 and August 14.

Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.74% of Sonim Technologies Inc. shares, and 1.63% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.71%. Sonim Technologies Inc. stock is held by 14 institutions, with Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.53% of the shares, which is about 0.22 million shares worth $0.26 million.

Sicart Associates LLC, with 0.49% or 0.2 million shares worth $0.24 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 44318.0 shares worth $52295.0, making up 0.11% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 40817.0 shares worth around $48164.0, which represents about 0.10% of the total shares outstanding.