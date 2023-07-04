Hitek Global Inc. (NASDAQ: HKIT): Get Ready For The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 50529.0 shares of the Hitek Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HKIT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.66, and it changed around -$0.25 or -5.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $66.11M. HKIT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.46, offering almost -145.92% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.11, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 11.8% since then. We note from Hitek Global Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 123.03K.

Hitek Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HKIT) trade information

Instantly HKIT has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.09% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.40 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.7%. The company’s shares are currently down -16.19% year-to-date, but still up 0.22% over the last five days. On the other hand, Hitek Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HKIT) is -57.01% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12950.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.31 day(s).

Hitek Global Inc. (HKIT) estimates and forecasts

HKIT Dividends

Hitek Global Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Hitek Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HKIT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 60.78% of Hitek Global Inc. shares, and 0.00% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.00%. Hitek Global Inc. stock is held by 0 institutions, with Walleye Capital LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.33% of the shares, which is about 50000.0 shares worth $0.28 million.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, with 0.23% or 34393.0 shares worth $0.19 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.