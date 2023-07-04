Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GROV) Shares Could Drop Up To -72.41%

In the last trading session, 0.25 million shares of the Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GROV) were traded, and its beta was 0.71. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.74, and it changed around -$0.03 or -1.63% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $62.25M. GROV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $40.25, offering almost -2213.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.91, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 47.7% since then. We note from Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 170.39K.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended GROV as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.31 for the current quarter.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GROV) trade information

Instantly GROV has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.63% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.8400 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.43%. The company’s shares are currently down -12.72% year-to-date, but still up 3.03% over the last five days. On the other hand, Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GROV) is -14.37% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.85 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.27 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 30.4% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GROV is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $3.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -72.41% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -14.94% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -15.90%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $65.48 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. to make $66.8 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $77.73 million and $77.73 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -15.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -14.10%.

GROV Dividends

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GROV)’s Major holders

Sculptor Capital LP, with 0.93% or 1.19 million shares worth $2.61 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.