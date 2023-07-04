Home  »  Company   »  Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GROV) Sha...

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GROV) Shares Could Drop Up To -72.41%

In the last trading session, 0.25 million shares of the Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GROV) were traded, and its beta was 0.71. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.74, and it changed around -$0.03 or -1.63% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $62.25M. GROV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $40.25, offering almost -2213.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.91, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 47.7% since then. We note from Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 170.39K.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended GROV as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.31 for the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GROV) trade information

Instantly GROV has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.63% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.8400 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.43%. The company’s shares are currently down -12.72% year-to-date, but still up 3.03% over the last five days. On the other hand, Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GROV) is -14.37% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.85 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.27 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 30.4% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GROV is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $3.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -72.41% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -14.94% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -15.90%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $65.48 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. to make $66.8 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $77.73 million and $77.73 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -15.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -14.10%.

GROV Dividends

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GROV)’s Major holders

Sculptor Capital LP, with 0.93% or 1.19 million shares worth $2.61 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

RECENT NEWS

On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@marketingsentinel.com
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.