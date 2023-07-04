Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ): Are We Watching A Disaster Or Are We Buying A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 60134.0 shares of the Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) were traded, and its beta was 0.35. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.80, and it changed around -$0.02 or -1.10% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $15.21M. GRNQ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.81, offering almost -111.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.00, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 44.44% since then. We note from Greenpro Capital Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 162.20K.

Greenpro Capital Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended GRNQ as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Greenpro Capital Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) trade information

Instantly GRNQ has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.10% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.4100 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 25.31%. The company’s shares are currently up 66.67% year-to-date, but still down -25.31% over the last five days. On the other hand, Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) is -4.26% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 54660.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.5 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $80.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 97.75% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GRNQ is forecast to be at a low of $80.00 and a high of $80.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -4344.44% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -4344.44% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts expect Greenpro Capital Corp. to make $1.25 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2019.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -13.40%.

GRNQ Dividends

Greenpro Capital Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 43.85% of Greenpro Capital Corp. shares, and 1.95% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.47%. Greenpro Capital Corp. stock is held by 7 institutions, with Geode Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.78% of the shares, which is about 61370.0 shares worth $91441.0.

Citadel Advisors Llc, with 0.17% or 13374.0 shares worth $19927.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

