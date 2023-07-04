Future Prospects And Stock Pricing Of Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA)

In the last trading session, 0.14 million shares of the Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) were traded, and its beta was 1.61. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.48, and it changed around -$0.03 or -5.22% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $13.97M. SOPA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.14, offering almost -554.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.49, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -2.08% since then. We note from Society Pass Incorporated’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 95.00K.

Society Pass Incorporated stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended SOPA as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Society Pass Incorporated is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.21 for the current quarter.

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) trade information

Instantly SOPA has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.22% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.6100 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 21.31%. The company’s shares are currently down -51.42% year-to-date, but still down -17.29% over the last five days. On the other hand, Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) is -22.47% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.16 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.51 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 82.55% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SOPA is forecast to be at a low of $2.75 and a high of $2.75. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -472.92% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -472.92% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 32.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 51.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 408.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.82 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Society Pass Incorporated to make $3.78 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $499k and $2.05 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 465.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 84.40%.

SOPA Dividends

Society Pass Incorporated’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA)’s Major holders