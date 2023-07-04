Future Prospects And Stock Pricing Of AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AWIN)

In the last trading session, 0.17 million shares of the AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWIN) were traded, and its beta was -0.14. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.45, and it changed around $0.03 or 6.62% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $23.99M. AWIN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.00, offering almost -3900.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.36, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 20.0% since then. We note from AERWINS Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 144.64K.

AERWINS Technologies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended AWIN as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. AERWINS Technologies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.14 for the current quarter.

AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWIN) trade information

Instantly AWIN has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.62% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4640 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.02%. The company’s shares are currently down -95.73% year-to-date, but still up 17.53% over the last five days. On the other hand, AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWIN) is -21.44% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.3 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.16 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 55.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AWIN is forecast to be at a low of $1.00 and a high of $1.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -122.22% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -122.22% from its current level to reach the projected low.

AERWINS Technologies Inc. (AWIN) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.27 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect AERWINS Technologies Inc. to make $1.14 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023.

AWIN Dividends

AERWINS Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWIN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 34.87% of AERWINS Technologies Inc. shares, and 19.65% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 30.17%. AERWINS Technologies Inc. stock is held by 39 institutions, with Walleye Capital LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.28% of the shares, which is about 0.16 million shares worth $0.15 million.

First Foundation Advisors, with 0.18% or 100000.0 shares worth $94000.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Merger Fund, The and AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.21 million shares worth $2.24 million, making up 0.38% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd held roughly 0.12 million shares worth around $1.26 million, which represents about 0.21% of the total shares outstanding.