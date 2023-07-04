Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Shineco Inc. (NASDAQ: SISI)

In the last trading session, 0.2 million shares of the Shineco Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI) were traded, and its beta was 0.08. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.33, and it changed around -$0.01 or -2.91% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.92M. SISI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.50, offering almost -960.61% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.31, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 6.06% since then. We note from Shineco Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 69.34K.

Shineco Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI) trade information

Instantly SISI has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.91% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4210 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 21.62%. The company’s shares are currently down -86.13% year-to-date, but still down -17.68% over the last five days. On the other hand, Shineco Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI) is -36.52% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15870.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.29 day(s).

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Shineco Inc. (SISI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -22.00%.

SISI Dividends

Shineco Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Shineco Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 18.10% of Shineco Inc. shares, and 0.77% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.94%. Shineco Inc. stock is held by 4 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.99% of the shares, which is about 0.21 million shares worth $0.13 million.

Citadel Advisors Llc, with 0.45% or 95462.0 shares worth $59186.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 3572.0 shares worth $2820.0, making up 0.02% of all outstanding shares.