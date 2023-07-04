Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX)

In the last trading session, 0.31 million shares of the SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.37, and it changed around -$0.03 or -7.50% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.21M. WORX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.09, offering almost -194.59% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.20, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 45.95% since then. We note from SCWorx Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 18.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.49 million.

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) trade information

Instantly WORX has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.50% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5690 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 34.97%. The company’s shares are currently down -6.57% year-to-date, but still down -24.49% over the last five days. On the other hand, SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) is 44.98% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11560.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0 day(s).

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SCWorx Corp. (WORX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 51.30%.

WORX Dividends

SCWorx Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 15.

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 24.90% of SCWorx Corp. shares, and 2.58% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.44%. SCWorx Corp. stock is held by 13 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.84% of the shares, which is about 0.11 million shares worth $41725.0.

Hudock, Inc., with 0.69% or 89500.0 shares worth $34045.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.1 million shares worth $39495.0, making up 0.80% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 36930.0 shares worth around $14048.0, which represents about 0.28% of the total shares outstanding.