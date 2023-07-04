Future Outlook And Sonic Foundry Inc. Stock Price Performance

In the last trading session, 53491.0 shares of the Sonic Foundry Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFO) were traded, and its beta was 0.23. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.89, and it changed around $0.01 or 1.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.66M. SOFO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.09, offering almost -134.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.76, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 14.61% since then. We note from Sonic Foundry Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 975.98K.

Sonic Foundry Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended SOFO as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Sonic Foundry Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.34 for the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Sonic Foundry Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFO) trade information

Instantly SOFO has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.14% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.0400 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.42%. The company’s shares are currently up 10.38% year-to-date, but still down -11.88% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sonic Foundry Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFO) is 5.95% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.49 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.21 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 70.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SOFO is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $3.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -237.08% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -237.08% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sonic Foundry Inc. (SOFO) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -7.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $7 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Sonic Foundry Inc. to make $8 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 23.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 9.40%. Sonic Foundry Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -301.10% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 25.00% per year for the next five years.

SOFO Dividends

Sonic Foundry Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Sonic Foundry Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 58.01% of Sonic Foundry Inc. shares, and 5.85% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 13.93%. Sonic Foundry Inc. stock is held by 13 institutions, with Roumell Asset Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 3.35% of the shares, which is about 0.41 million shares worth $0.37 million.

Wealthtrust Axiom, LLC, with 1.01% or 0.12 million shares worth $0.11 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Starboard Investment Tr-Roumell Opportunistic Value Fd and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 0.41 million shares worth $0.36 million, making up 4.46% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 6516.0 shares worth around $5864.0, which represents about 0.07% of the total shares outstanding.