Future Outlook And Helius Medical Technologies Inc. Stock Price Performance

In the last trading session, 97073.0 shares of the Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) were traded, and its beta was 1.26. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.18, and it changed around -$0.01 or -3.81% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.94M. HSDT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.76, offering almost -1433.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.14, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.22% since then. We note from Helius Medical Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 570.13K.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended HSDT as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Helius Medical Technologies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.12 for the current quarter.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) trade information

Instantly HSDT has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.81% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2249 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.96%. The company’s shares are currently down -39.95% year-to-date, but still up 7.78% over the last five days. On the other hand, Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) is 21.97% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.42 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.42 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.57, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 93.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HSDT is forecast to be at a low of $1.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -2677.78% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -455.56% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) estimates and forecasts

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -40.51 percent over the past six months and at a 58.65% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.30%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 46.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $190k in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Helius Medical Technologies Inc. to make $320k in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 59.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 21.80%.

HSDT Dividends

Helius Medical Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.36% of Helius Medical Technologies Inc. shares, and 2.89% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.96%. Helius Medical Technologies Inc. stock is held by 23 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.91% of the shares, which is about 0.26 million shares worth $65071.0.

Delta Investment Management, LLC, with 0.20% or 56284.0 shares worth $14341.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 21732.0 shares worth $5954.0, making up 0.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 10204.0 shares worth around $2795.0, which represents about 0.04% of the total shares outstanding.