Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ: HTOO) In 2023: Will It Be A Valuable Investment?

In the last trading session, 72536.0 shares of the Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) were traded, and its beta was 1.33. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.55, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.39% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $37.06M. HTOO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.20, offering almost -260.78% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.13, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 16.47% since then. We note from Fusion Fuel Green PLC’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 96.56K.

Fusion Fuel Green PLC stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended HTOO as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Fusion Fuel Green PLC is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.3 for the current quarter.

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) trade information

Instantly HTOO has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.39% at the end of last trading. The rise to weekly highs of 2.62 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.67%. We can see from the shorts that 0.47 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.72 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.04, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 68.28% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HTOO is forecast to be at a low of $6.39 and a high of $11.20. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -339.22% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -150.59% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (HTOO) estimates and forecasts

Fusion Fuel Green PLC share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -42.70 percent over the past six months and at a 57.90% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 5.00%.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.74 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Fusion Fuel Green PLC to make $5.48 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023.

HTOO Dividends

Fusion Fuel Green PLC’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around September 06 and September 11.

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO)’s Major holders