Home  »  Science   »  Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGT) Stock: Wi...

Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGT) Stock: Will It Be A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 0.42 million shares of the Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT) were traded, and its beta was 2.06. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.81, and it changed around $0.12 or 17.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.78M. FRGT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $31.51, offering almost -3790.12% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.65, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 19.75% since then. We note from Freight Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 939.44K.

Freight Technologies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended FRGT as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Freight Technologies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $Freight Technologies, Inc. for the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT) trade information

Instantly FRGT has showed a green trend with a performance of 17.02% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.8398 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.55%. The company’s shares are currently down -64.89% year-to-date, but still up 11.81% over the last five days. On the other hand, Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT) is -34.02% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 99140.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.13 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 91.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FRGT is forecast to be at a low of $9.00 and a high of $9.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1011.11% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1011.11% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -15.10%.

FRGT Dividends

Freight Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.54% of Freight Technologies Inc. shares, and 4.63% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.75%. Freight Technologies Inc. stock is held by 7 institutions, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.19% of the shares, which is about 18279.0 shares worth $28515.0.

UBS Group AG, with 0.03% or 2782.0 shares worth $4339.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

RECENT NEWS

On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@marketingsentinel.com
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.