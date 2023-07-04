Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGT) Stock: Will It Be A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 0.42 million shares of the Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT) were traded, and its beta was 2.06. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.81, and it changed around $0.12 or 17.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.78M. FRGT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $31.51, offering almost -3790.12% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.65, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 19.75% since then. We note from Freight Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 939.44K.

Freight Technologies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended FRGT as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Freight Technologies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $Freight Technologies, Inc. for the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT) trade information

Instantly FRGT has showed a green trend with a performance of 17.02% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.8398 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.55%. The company’s shares are currently down -64.89% year-to-date, but still up 11.81% over the last five days. On the other hand, Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT) is -34.02% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 99140.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.13 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 91.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FRGT is forecast to be at a low of $9.00 and a high of $9.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1011.11% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1011.11% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -15.10%.

FRGT Dividends

Freight Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.54% of Freight Technologies Inc. shares, and 4.63% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.75%. Freight Technologies Inc. stock is held by 7 institutions, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.19% of the shares, which is about 18279.0 shares worth $28515.0.

UBS Group AG, with 0.03% or 2782.0 shares worth $4339.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.