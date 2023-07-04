Forza X1 Inc. (NASDAQ: FRZA): A Suicide Machine Or A Millionaire’s Dream?

In the last trading session, 0.29 million shares of the Forza X1 Inc. (NASDAQ:FRZA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.49, and it changed around $0.02 or 1.36% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $23.33M. FRZA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.00, offering almost -906.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.06, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 28.86% since then. We note from Forza X1 Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.71 million.

Forza X1 Inc. (NASDAQ:FRZA) trade information

Instantly FRZA has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.36% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 16.41% year-to-date, but still up 22.13% over the last five days. On the other hand, Forza X1 Inc. (NASDAQ:FRZA) is 17.33% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.14 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.02 day(s).

Forza X1 Inc. (FRZA) estimates and forecasts

FRZA Dividends

Forza X1 Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Forza X1 Inc. (NASDAQ:FRZA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 85.69% of Forza X1 Inc. shares, and 0.76% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.31%. Forza X1 Inc. stock is held by 10 institutions, with Commonwealth Equity Services, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.11% of the shares, which is about 17000.0 shares worth $20910.0.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.11% or 16600.0 shares worth $20418.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 3639.0 shares worth $5058.0, making up 0.05% of all outstanding shares.