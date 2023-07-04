FLJ Group Limited (NASDAQ: FLJ): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In the last trading session, 51178.0 shares of the FLJ Group Limited (NASDAQ:FLJ) were traded, and its beta was -0.67. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.30, and it changed around $0.0 or 2.36% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $52.44M. FLJ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.06, offering almost -1253.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.28, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 6.67% since then. We note from FLJ Group Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 176.10K.

FLJ Group Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended FLJ as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. FLJ Group Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

FLJ Group Limited (NASDAQ:FLJ) trade information

Instantly FLJ has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.36% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3375 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.11%. The company’s shares are currently down -87.64% year-to-date, but still down -1.94% over the last five days. On the other hand, FLJ Group Limited (NASDAQ:FLJ) is -17.86% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.32 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.51 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $374.13, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 99.92% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FLJ is forecast to be at a low of $374.13 and a high of $374.13. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -124610.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -124610.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

FLJ Group Limited (FLJ) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1,657.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.13 billion in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 1,657.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.70%.

FLJ Dividends

FLJ Group Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

FLJ Group Limited (NASDAQ:FLJ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of FLJ Group Limited shares, and 0.76% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.76%. FLJ Group Limited stock is held by 7 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.46% of the shares, which is about 0.8 million shares worth $0.58 million.

Highlander Partners, L.P., with 0.27% or 0.46 million shares worth $0.34 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.