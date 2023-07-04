First Wave BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: FWBI) Stock: Does It Have More Upside?

In the last trading session, 0.32 million shares of the First Wave BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI) were traded, and its beta was 1.65. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.55, and it changed around -$0.05 or -3.13% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.52M. FWBI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $60.90, offering almost -3829.03% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.12, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 27.74% since then. We note from First Wave BioPharma Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.63 million.

First Wave BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI) trade information

Instantly FWBI has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.13% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -74.71% year-to-date, but still down -8.29% over the last five days. On the other hand, First Wave BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI) is -20.11% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.05 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.25 day(s).

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

First Wave BioPharma Inc. (FWBI) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 98.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -103.70% in the next quarter.

FWBI Dividends

First Wave BioPharma Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

First Wave BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.75% of First Wave BioPharma Inc. shares, and 4.42% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.50%. First Wave BioPharma Inc. stock is held by 19 institutions, with Armistice Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 2.13% of the shares, which is about 89856.0 shares worth $0.24 million.

Acadian Asset Management. LLC, with 0.31% or 13258.0 shares worth $35531.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 1127.0 shares worth $4012.0, making up 0.07% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 978.0 shares worth around $5994.0, which represents about 0.06% of the total shares outstanding.