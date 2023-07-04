F45 Training Holdings Inc.: Why Investors Shouldn’t Get Rid Of FXLV Stock In 2023

In the last trading session, 0.4 million shares of the F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) were traded, and its beta was -1.51. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.53, and it changed around $0.03 or 5.96% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $51.75M. FXLV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.17, offering almost -686.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.46, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 13.21% since then. We note from F45 Training Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 485.59K.

F45 Training Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended FXLV as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. F45 Training Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) trade information

Instantly FXLV has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.96% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.6000 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.67%. The company’s shares are currently down -81.41% year-to-date, but still down -7.38% over the last five days. On the other hand, F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) is -46.30% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.79 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 16.22 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.58, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 85.2% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FXLV is forecast to be at a low of $1.50 and a high of $6.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1032.08% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -183.02% from its current level to reach the projected low.

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (FXLV) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 166.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -1.30%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $23.01 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect F45 Training Holdings Inc. to make $29.86 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $61.82 million and $50.01 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -62.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -40.30%.

FXLV Dividends

F45 Training Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 51.44% of F45 Training Holdings Inc. shares, and 51.31% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 105.66%. F45 Training Holdings Inc. stock is held by 111 institutions, with Kennedy Lewis Management LP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 14.61% of the shares, which is about 14.06 million shares worth $16.31 million.

Bardin Hill Management Partners LP, with 6.72% or 6.46 million shares worth $7.5 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.91 million shares worth $2.6 million, making up 0.95% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 0.73 million shares worth around $1.52 million, which represents about 0.76% of the total shares outstanding.