Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLO) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 0.12 million shares of the Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) were traded, and its beta was 1.31. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.22, and it changed around -$0.03 or -0.92% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $18.03M. EVLO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $65.80, offering almost -1943.48% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.49, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 84.78% since then. We note from Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.09 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 558.62K.

Evelo Biosciences Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended EVLO as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Evelo Biosciences Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$3.3 for the current quarter.

Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) trade information

Instantly EVLO has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.92% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.53 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 41.77%. The company’s shares are currently down -90.00% year-to-date, but still down -19.50% over the last five days. On the other hand, Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) is 38.20% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.8 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.66 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 89.27% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EVLO is forecast to be at a low of $20.00 and a high of $40.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1142.24% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -521.12% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) estimates and forecasts

Evelo Biosciences Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -89.87 percent over the past six months and at a -932.82% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -725.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -1,071.40% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -4.20%.

EVLO Dividends

Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 09 and August 14.

Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.13% of Evelo Biosciences Inc. shares, and 83.66% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 83.77%. Evelo Biosciences Inc. stock is held by 66 institutions, with Flagship Pioneering Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 45.03% of the shares, which is about 50.43 million shares worth $162.38 million.

FMR, LLC, with 14.46% or 16.2 million shares worth $52.15 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 4.74 million shares worth $15.27 million, making up 4.28% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.09 million shares worth around $6.73 million, which represents about 1.88% of the total shares outstanding.