ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NDRA): A Suicide Machine Or A Millionaire’s Dream?

In the last trading session, 52731.0 shares of the ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) were traded, and its beta was 0.81. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.56, and it changed around $0.16 or 11.43% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.59M. NDRA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.60, offering almost -387.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.02, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 34.62% since then. We note from ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 89780.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 59.99K.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended NDRA as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.55 for the current quarter.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) trade information

Instantly NDRA has showed a green trend with a performance of 11.43% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.6100 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.11%. The company’s shares are currently down -61.67% year-to-date, but still down -1.27% over the last five days. On the other hand, ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) is 11.42% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 74480.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.42 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 92.2% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NDRA is forecast to be at a low of $20.00 and a high of $20.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1182.05% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1182.05% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 54.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 57.00% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 34.90%.

NDRA Dividends

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.88% of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. shares, and 5.73% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.22%. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. stock is held by 17 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.67% of the shares, which is about 49883.0 shares worth $0.11 million.

NewEdge Advisors, LLC, with 0.44% or 32569.0 shares worth $74579.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 25738.0 shares worth $0.1 million, making up 0.81% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 23331.0 shares worth around $94957.0, which represents about 0.74% of the total shares outstanding.