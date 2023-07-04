Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: ELYS): Todayâ€™s Most Interesting Shares

In the last trading session, 53987.0 shares of the Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) were traded, and its beta was 2.05. Most recently the companyâ€™s share price was $0.40, and it changed around $0.02 or 4.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $16.27M. ELYS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.47, offering almost -267.5% off that amount. The share priceâ€™s 52-week low was $0.11, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 72.5% since then. We note from Elys Game Technology Corp.â€™s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 80040.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 89.01K.

Elys Game Technology Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ELYS as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Elys Game Technology Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.08 for the current quarter.

Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) trade information

Instantly ELYS has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.15% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4690 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stockâ€™s daily price by 14.71%. The companyâ€™s shares are currently up 41.61% year-to-date, but still down -9.91% over the last five days. On the other hand, Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) is -20.04% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.67 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.1 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 80.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ELYS is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $2.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -400.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -400.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 50.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 50.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 12.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $11.19 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Elys Game Technology Corp. to make $11.04 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The companyâ€™s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $10.35 million and $11.87 million respectively. Analysts predict that the companyâ€™s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 8.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -7.00%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -45.50%.

ELYS Dividends

Elys Game Technology Corp.â€™s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 14 and August 18.

Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS)â€™s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 26.51% of Elys Game Technology Corp. shares, and 1.32% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.80%. Elys Game Technology Corp. stock is held by 18 institutions, with Geode Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.62% of the shares, which is about 0.24 million shares worth $95349.0.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.35% or 0.13 million shares worth $53115.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Total Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 0.15 million shares worth $60513.0, making up 0.39% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Total Market Index Fund held roughly 54751.0 shares worth around $21654.0, which represents about 0.14% of the total shares outstanding.