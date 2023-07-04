Eltek Ltd.’s (ELTK): Have You Analyzed Stock’s Trends & Performance

In the last trading session, 67000.0 shares of the Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) were traded, and its beta was -1.51. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.35, and it changed around $1.0 or 10.70% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $64.79M. ELTK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.99, offering almost -6.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.56, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 65.6% since then. We note from Eltek Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 50170.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 47.42K.

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) trade information

Instantly ELTK has showed a green trend with a performance of 10.70% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.44 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.86%. The company’s shares are currently up 151.56% year-to-date, but still up 10.81% over the last five days. On the other hand, Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) is 16.29% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15800.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.16 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 5.91% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ELTK is forecast to be at a low of $11.00 and a high of $11.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -6.28% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -6.28% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Eltek Ltd. (ELTK) estimates and forecasts

Eltek Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 157.46 percent over the past six months and at a 70.91% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.70%.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $10.9 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Eltek Ltd. to make $11.4 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 18.10%.

ELTK Dividends

Eltek Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 69.58% of Eltek Ltd. shares, and 1.90% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.25%. Eltek Ltd. stock is held by 6 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 3.08% of the shares, which is about 62454.0 shares worth $0.26 million.

James Investment Research, Inc., with 1.28% or 25907.0 shares worth $0.11 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.