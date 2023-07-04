D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ: HEPS): Stock Forecast For 2023 Still Looks Weak With A -2697.63% Decline

In the last trading session, 0.28 million shares of the D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) were traded, and its beta was 2.62. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.69, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.60% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $563.83M. HEPS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.89, offering almost -11.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.59, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 65.09% since then. We note from D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 650.24K.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended HEPS as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) trade information

Instantly HEPS has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.60% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.8500 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.65%. The company’s shares are currently up 156.06% year-to-date, but still down -8.15% over the last five days. On the other hand, D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) is 59.43% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.17 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.27 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $46.82, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 96.39% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HEPS is forecast to be at a low of $46.36 and a high of $47.28. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -2697.63% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -2643.2% from its current level to reach the projected low.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) estimates and forecasts

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 177.05 percent over the past six months and at a 52.73% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.20%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 85.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.99 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. to make $3.28 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.75 billion and $1.66 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 70.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 97.90%.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. earnings are expected to increase by -34.50% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -13.40% per year for the next five years.

HEPS Dividends

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around September 22 and September 23.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 76.47% of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. shares, and 10.12% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 43.01%. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. stock is held by 46 institutions, with Hosking Partners LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 2.08% of the shares, which is about 6.78 million shares worth $11.52 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 1.30% or 4.25 million shares worth $7.22 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) Science & Technology Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Emerging Europe Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 2.82 million shares worth $4.79 million, making up 0.86% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Emerging Europe Fund held roughly 0.9 million shares worth around $1.53 million, which represents about 0.28% of the total shares outstanding.