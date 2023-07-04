CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ: CCLP): Is It A Gold Mine Or A Disaster In The Making?

In the last trading session, 55355.0 shares of the CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) were traded, and its beta was 1.00. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.28, and it changed around $0.02 or 1.59% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $180.20M. CCLP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.50, offering almost -17.19% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.04, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 18.75% since then. We note from CSI Compressco LP’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 69100.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 59.04K.

CSI Compressco LP stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended CCLP as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. CSI Compressco LP is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) trade information

Instantly CCLP has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.59% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.3000 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.54%. The company’s shares are currently down -3.76% year-to-date, but still up 12.28% over the last five days. On the other hand, CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) is 21.33% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 55100.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.74 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 26.86% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CCLP is forecast to be at a low of $1.75 and a high of $1.75. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -36.72% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -36.72% from its current level to reach the projected low.

CSI Compressco LP (CCLP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 32.60%. CSI Compressco LP earnings are expected to increase by 80.50% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 3.70% per year for the next five years.

CCLP Dividends

CSI Compressco LP’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.13 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.04. It is important to note, however, that the 3.13% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

