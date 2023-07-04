Home  »  Science   »  Could Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ: SEED) Be A ...

Could Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ: SEED) Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 71493.0 shares of the Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) were traded, and its beta was 1.16. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.09, and it changed around -$0.03 or -0.73% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $25.48M. SEED currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.25, offering almost -199.51% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.79, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.33% since then. We note from Origin Agritech Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 67380.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 27.42K.

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) trade information

Instantly SEED has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.73% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.19 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.39%. The company’s shares are currently down -41.15% year-to-date, but still up 6.23% over the last five days. On the other hand, Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) is -16.87% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2920.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.15 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $140.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 97.08% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SEED is forecast to be at a low of $140.00 and a high of $140.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -3322.98% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -3322.98% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Origin Agritech Limited (SEED) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 49.30%.

SEED Dividends

Origin Agritech Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 24.34% of Origin Agritech Limited shares, and 9.17% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 12.13%. Origin Agritech Limited stock is held by 19 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 3.85% of the shares, which is about 0.24 million shares worth $1.45 million.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Co., with 1.16% or 73196.0 shares worth $0.44 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Global X Fds-Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 9462.0 shares worth $63963.0, making up 0.15% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF held roughly 8198.0 shares worth around $49023.0, which represents about 0.13% of the total shares outstanding.

