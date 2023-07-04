Home  »  Science   »  Could Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN) Be A Life-C...

Could Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN) Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 0.14 million shares of the Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) were traded, and its beta was 0.90. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.43, and it changed around $0.15 or 2.84% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $308.37M. JFIN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.19, offering almost -50.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.86, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 65.75% since then. We note from Jiayin Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 183.19K.

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) trade information

Instantly JFIN has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.84% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.93 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.43%. The company’s shares are currently up 136.09% year-to-date, but still down -2.34% over the last five days. On the other hand, Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) is -13.81% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.16 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.55 day(s).

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 50.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $77.39 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Jiayin Group Inc. to make $120.95 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $80.18 million and $51.16 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -3.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 136.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 16.80%.

JFIN Dividends

Jiayin Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.52% of Jiayin Group Inc. shares, and 0.51% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.52%. Jiayin Group Inc. stock is held by 13 institutions, with Envestnet Asset Management being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.35% of the shares, which is about 91951.0 shares worth $0.34 million.

Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC, with 0.13% or 35282.0 shares worth $0.13 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2023. The former held 19873.0 shares worth $74126.0, making up 0.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 5761.0 shares worth around $17074.0, which represents about 0.02% of the total shares outstanding.

RECENT NEWS

On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@marketingsentinel.com
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.