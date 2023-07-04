Could Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN) Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 0.14 million shares of the Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) were traded, and its beta was 0.90. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.43, and it changed around $0.15 or 2.84% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $308.37M. JFIN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.19, offering almost -50.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.86, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 65.75% since then. We note from Jiayin Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 183.19K.

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) trade information

Instantly JFIN has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.84% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.93 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.43%. The company’s shares are currently up 136.09% year-to-date, but still down -2.34% over the last five days. On the other hand, Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) is -13.81% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.16 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.55 day(s).

Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 50.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $77.39 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Jiayin Group Inc. to make $120.95 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $80.18 million and $51.16 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -3.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 136.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 16.80%.

JFIN Dividends

Jiayin Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.52% of Jiayin Group Inc. shares, and 0.51% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.52%. Jiayin Group Inc. stock is held by 13 institutions, with Envestnet Asset Management being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.35% of the shares, which is about 91951.0 shares worth $0.34 million.

Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC, with 0.13% or 35282.0 shares worth $0.13 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2023. The former held 19873.0 shares worth $74126.0, making up 0.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 5761.0 shares worth around $17074.0, which represents about 0.02% of the total shares outstanding.