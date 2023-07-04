Could Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ: CACO) Deliver Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 98236.0 shares of the Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO) were traded, and its beta was 0.52. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.56, and it changed around $0.04 or 7.62% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $29.95M. CACO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.43, offering almost -1762.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.44, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 21.43% since then. We note from Caravelle International Group’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 38520.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 156.19K.

Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO) trade information

Instantly CACO has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.62% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.6200 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.68%. The company’s shares are currently down -55.69% year-to-date, but still up 12.56% over the last five days. On the other hand, Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO) is -9.87% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 79960.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.49 day(s).

Caravelle International Group (CACO) estimates and forecasts

CACO Dividends

Caravelle International Group’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.32% of Caravelle International Group shares, and 0.42% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.43%. Caravelle International Group stock is held by 10 institutions, with Millennium Management Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.25% of the shares, which is about 0.13 million shares worth $0.15 million.

ATW Spac Management LLC, with 0.08% or 41718.0 shares worth $48184.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 20088.0 shares worth $22498.0, making up 0.04% of all outstanding shares.