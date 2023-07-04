Home  »  Technologies   »  Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS) Could Se...

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 0.15 million shares of the Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) were traded, and its beta was 2.72. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.68, and it changed around $0.42 or 2.95% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $258.07M. CPS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.95, offering almost -29.09% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.13, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 71.87% since then. We note from Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 191.79K.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended CPS as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.86 for the current quarter.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) trade information

Instantly CPS has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.95% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 15.57 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.72%. The company’s shares are currently up 62.03% year-to-date, but still up 16.69% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) is 33.45% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.16 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.78 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 33.27% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CPS is forecast to be at a low of $22.00 and a high of $22.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -49.86% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -49.86% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 45.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 64.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 10.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $702.5 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. to make $685 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $605.92 million and $657.15 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 15.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 4.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -29.90%. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 33.80% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -8.50% per year for the next five years.

CPS Dividends

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 02 and August 07.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.51% of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. shares, and 72.30% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 74.15%. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. stock is held by 81 institutions, with Thrivent Financial For Lutherans being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 19.88% of the shares, which is about 3.41 million shares worth $50.78 million.

Charles Schwab Investment Management, Inc., with 9.43% or 1.62 million shares worth $24.07 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Thrivent Small Cap Stock Fund and Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2023. The former held 1.67 million shares worth $24.86 million, making up 9.73% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF held roughly 1.31 million shares worth around $19.46 million, which represents about 7.62% of the total shares outstanding.

