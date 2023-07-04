CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 57792.0 shares of the CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) were traded, and its beta was 1.21. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.26, and it changed around $0.03 or 1.35% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.68M. CNSP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.66, offering almost -283.19% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.61, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 73.01% since then. We note from CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.70 million.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended CNSP as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) trade information

Instantly CNSP has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.35% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.28 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.88%. The company’s shares are currently down -5.83% year-to-date, but still up 6.10% over the last five days. On the other hand, CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) is 24.86% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.23 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.22 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 92.47% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CNSP is forecast to be at a low of $30.00 and a high of $30.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1227.43% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1227.43% from its current level to reach the projected low.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNSP) estimates and forecasts

CNSP Dividends

CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.23% of CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 6.26% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.30%. CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 12 institutions, with Armistice Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 2.99% of the shares, which is about 0.12 million shares worth $0.12 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.65% or 26800.0 shares worth $26800.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 3444.0 shares worth $8265.0, making up 0.15% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 2168.0 shares worth around $4010.0, which represents about 0.10% of the total shares outstanding.