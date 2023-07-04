Cineverse Corp. (NASDAQ: CNVS) Stock Forecast: By 2023, Bulls Expect $180.00 Per Share

In the last trading session, 0.15 million shares of the Cineverse Corp. (NASDAQ:CNVS) were traded, and its beta was 1.82. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.90, and it changed around $0.0 or -0.28% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $17.42M. CNVS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.60, offering almost -721.05% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.81, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 4.74% since then. We note from Cineverse Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 147.78K.

Cineverse Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CNVS as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Cineverse Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Cineverse Corp. (NASDAQ:CNVS) trade information

Instantly CNVS has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.28% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.3400 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.8%. The company’s shares are currently down -75.50% year-to-date, but still down -7.79% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cineverse Corp. (NASDAQ:CNVS) is -69.69% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.69 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.71 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $93.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 97.96% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CNVS is forecast to be at a low of $6.50 and a high of $180.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -9373.68% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -242.11% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cineverse Corp. (CNVS) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 133.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $13.06 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Cineverse Corp. to make $15.47 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -3.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 14.90%. Cineverse Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 102.10% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

CNVS Dividends

Cineverse Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Cineverse Corp. (NASDAQ:CNVS)’s Major holders

Blackrock Inc., with 0.05% or 0.1 million shares worth $0.85 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.